CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF $CATH

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,818 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF accounts for 1.0% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 4.34% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $42,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CATH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 73,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 18,271 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 66,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 37,974 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance
CATH opened at $82.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.04. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $83.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.66.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.