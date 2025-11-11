CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF $CATH

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,818 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF accounts for 1.0% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 4.34% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $42,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CATH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 73,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 18,271 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 66,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 37,974 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

CATH opened at $82.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.04. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $83.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.66.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.