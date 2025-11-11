Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.8235.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Centene from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on shares of Centene and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. Centene has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $66.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.71. Centene had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.The firm had revenue of $49.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Centene by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 117.0% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Centene in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 161.1% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 56,730 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

