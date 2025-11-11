Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.50.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Celcuity from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $95.00 price target on Celcuity in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:CELC opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $83.00.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.14). On average, analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
