Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 963.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 724,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after acquiring an additional 656,004 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $14,941,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 397.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 694,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 554,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 234.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 526,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 369,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

CPRX opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 37.36%.The business had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 22,970 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $473,641.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 226,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,492.28. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Miller sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,332,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 949,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,259,165.64. The trade was a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 243,970 shares of company stock worth $4,927,241 in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

