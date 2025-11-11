Cascade Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF $PSCT

Cascade Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,016,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 94,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 783.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 53.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.23. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $61.12.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.0039 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

