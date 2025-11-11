Cascade Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,265 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1%

SCZ opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89.

