Cascade Financial Partners LLC Has $484,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Cascade Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Mayport LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,255,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,938,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,989,000 after purchasing an additional 49,116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $207.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.37 and its 200-day moving average is $200.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

