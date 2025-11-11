Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.99 Million in ADT Inc. $ADT

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 235,138 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ADT by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 29,446 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of ADT by 9.1% during the second quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ADT by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,189 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADT by 16.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADT. Zacks Research downgraded ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.00. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. ADT had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

