Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Decreases Stock Position in Centene Corporation $CNC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,035 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Centene by 64.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 195,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 76,694 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 99,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Down 8.9%

Shares of CNC opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. Centene Corporation has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.71. Centene had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $49.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Centene from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNC

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.