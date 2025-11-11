Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF $HYMB

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYMB. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $307,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYMB opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65. SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

