Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,080,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,002,000 after purchasing an additional 740,605 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,232,000 after purchasing an additional 437,947 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,563,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,140,000 after buying an additional 401,133 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 509.4% in the 1st quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 304,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after buying an additional 254,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 465,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,186,000 after buying an additional 219,589 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $48.04. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $53.24.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

