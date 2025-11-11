BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Shares Bought by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,498 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.99% of BWX Technologies worth $129,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWXT. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 34.5% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE BWXT opened at $198.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.41. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $218.50.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $866.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.62.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read More

