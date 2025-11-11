Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Given New $65.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $67.25 to $65.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.23.

Shares of BAM opened at $53.45 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $64.10. The stock has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.92% and a return on equity of 41.12%. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 130,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 227.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 17.0% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 16,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 114.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

