Brokerages Set Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) PT at $18.75

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sinclair from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sinclair from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 142.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sinclair by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 26.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

SBGI stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Sinclair has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.63. Sinclair had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Sinclair’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sinclair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sinclair will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -161.29%.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

