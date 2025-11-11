Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Boston Partners increased its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,966,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in CocaCola were worth $633,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. New Republic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.6% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 2.4% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.78 and a 200-day moving average of $69.49. The company has a market capitalization of $303.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, Director Max R. Levchin bought 7,206 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $503,483.22. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,835.29. This trade represents a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,109.25. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.