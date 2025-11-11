Boston Partners Buys 3,146,450 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,904,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,146,450 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.0% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Boston Partners’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $854,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 164,639 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.3%

DIS opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.