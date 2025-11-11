BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $282,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 279,064 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,486 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $36,953,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ConocoPhillips news, Director William H. Mcraven acquired 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.68 per share, with a total value of $499,970.24. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,970.24. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ConocoPhillips Price Performance
Shares of NYSE COP opened at $88.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average is $91.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $115.38.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.
ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.52%.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.
