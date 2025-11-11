Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Shares Up 2.4% – Still a Buy?

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.50 and last traded at GBX 10.75. 85,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 496,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50.

Blue Star Capital Trading Up 12.5%

The firm has a market cap of £5.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.47.

Blue Star Capital Company Profile

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

