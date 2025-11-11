BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded by DA Davidson to Hold Rating

DA Davidson upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised BlackLine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackLine from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.92.

Get BlackLine alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BL

BlackLine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BL opened at $54.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.02. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $66.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $178.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.11 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 11.07%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. BlackLine has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.610 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In other news, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $35,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,534.90. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,925. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,394 shares of company stock worth $186,026. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BlackLine by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,959,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,185 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 408.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 815,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after buying an additional 655,565 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 106.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,186,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,443,000 after buying an additional 611,499 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter worth approximately $25,194,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 520,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,461,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackLine

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.