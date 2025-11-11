BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.23% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $32,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,230.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,739,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,571 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 449.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,126,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,477,000 after purchasing an additional 921,139 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 195.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,019,000 after buying an additional 792,808 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,228,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,393,000 after buying an additional 741,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $79,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $1,605,629.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 296,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,620,096.85. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,073.62. This represents a 35.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BJ. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $121.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.69.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 2.77%.The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

