BHP Group (BHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 TU results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect BHP Group to post earnings of $2.09 per share and revenue of $26.0372 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 TU earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, October 20, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The mining company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.04 billion. On average, analysts expect BHP Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $58.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average is $52.35.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.185 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 441.0%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 230.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,201 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in BHP Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Macquarie downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP Group

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.