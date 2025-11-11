BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $82.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens raised BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BRBR

BellRing Brands Stock Down 3.5%

BRBR opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.88. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 123.43% and a net margin of 10.26%.The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 2nd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Shawn Conway acquired 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49,999.99 per share, with a total value of $65,799,986.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $400,049,919.99. The trade was a 19.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 70.8% in the third quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 33,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 129.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 161.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.