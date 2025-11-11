Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Barings Bdc in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Barings Bdc from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Barings Bdc Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of BBDC opened at $8.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $930.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.70. Barings Bdc has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.71 million. Barings Bdc had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 35.67%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Barings Bdc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Barings Bdc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Barings Bdc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.22%.

Institutional Trading of Barings Bdc

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Bdc by 3.4% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 34,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Barings Bdc by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Barings Bdc by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barings Bdc by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Bdc by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings Bdc Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

