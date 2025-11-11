Babcock (NYSE:BW) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 15598164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Babcock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Babcock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised Babcock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Babcock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Babcock Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $768.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.91.

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.57 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 261,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,234.95. This represents a 8.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cameron M. Frymyer purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $238,397.75. This trade represents a 14.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 59,347 shares of company stock worth $99,803 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Babcock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Babcock in the third quarter valued at about $625,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Babcock by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,423,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,692 shares in the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Babcock by 221.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 96,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 66,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Babcock in the third quarter worth $406,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

