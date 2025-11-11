Avalon Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Avalon Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.1% of Avalon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after buying an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,395 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,261,000 after purchasing an additional 81,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,443,000 after purchasing an additional 682,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $4,613,912,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $965.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $804.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $775.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $981.99. The firm has a market cap of $912.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price target (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $948.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.89.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

