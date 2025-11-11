Avalon Capital Management Buys New Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Avalon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,018 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $7,671,326.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,343,574.81. This represents a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $1,753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,739.98. This represents a 39.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $367.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $253.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $340.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.45. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $371.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. HSBC set a $295.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

