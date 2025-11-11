AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AUDC. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

AudioCodes stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a market cap of $273.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the second quarter worth $43,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in AudioCodes by 56.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in AudioCodes by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

