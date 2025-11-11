ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV) & Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Critical Contrast

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) and ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and ATC Venture Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Topgolf Callaway Brands $4.06 billion 0.48 -$1.45 billion ($8.19) -1.29 ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

ATC Venture Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Topgolf Callaway Brands.

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and ATC Venture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topgolf Callaway Brands -36.08% 0.37% 0.13% ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Topgolf Callaway Brands and ATC Venture Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topgolf Callaway Brands 1 7 3 0 2.18 ATC Venture Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.76%. Given ATC Venture Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ATC Venture Group is more favorable than Topgolf Callaway Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of ATC Venture Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Topgolf Callaway Brands has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATC Venture Group has a beta of 4.06, meaning that its share price is 306% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Topgolf Callaway Brands beats ATC Venture Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brands. The Active Lifestyle segment offers golf apparel and footwear; golf accessories, including golf bags, golf gloves, headwear, and practice aids under the Callaway brand; golf and lifestyle apparel, hats, luggage, and accessories under the TravisMathew brand; and footwear, belts, hats, facemasks, sunglasses, socks, and underwear under the Cuater by TravisMathew brand. This segment also provides storage and travel gear for sport and personal use, such as backpacks; travel, duffel, and golf bags; and storage gear accessories, as well as outerwear, headwear, and accessories under the OGIO brand. In addition, it offers outdoor apparel comprising jackets, trousers, dresses, skirts, and tops; and footwear and outdoor equipment, including packs and bags, travel bags, tents, sleeping bags, and accessories under the Jack Wolfskin brand. The company sells its products through golf retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, mass merchants, department stores, third-party distributors, and mail order stores, as well as directly to consumers through its retail stores and websites. The company was formerly known as Callaway Golf Company and changed its name to Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. in September 2022. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About ATC Venture Group

ATC Venture Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Simonsen Iron Works Inc., engages in the design, manufacture, and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was formerly known as Cycle Country Accessories Corp. and changed its name to ATC Venture Group Inc. in January 2012. ATC Venture Group Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

