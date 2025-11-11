Atb Cap Markets Expects Stronger Earnings for Air Canada

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Air Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AC. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. National Bank Financial lowered Air Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.46.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$18.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.49. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$12.69 and a 12 month high of C$26.18.

Air Canada is Canada’s largest airline, generally serving nearly 50 million passengers each year together with its regional partners. Air Canada is a sixth freedom airline, similar to Gulf carriers, which flies many U.S. nationals on long-haul trips with a layover in Canada. In 2019, the company generated CAD 19 billion in total revenue.

