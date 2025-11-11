ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Bought by IMA Advisory Services Inc.

IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in ASML by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Baring Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $1,038.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $958.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $820.81. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,086.11. The stock has a market cap of $408.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a $1.857 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,076.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

