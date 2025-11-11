ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Acquired by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $56,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ASML by 6.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 10.6% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ASML by 696.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $1,038.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,086.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $958.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $820.81.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.ASML’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. Analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.857 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morningstar cut shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,076.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

