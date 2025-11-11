AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR Position Raised by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,214 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises 1.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 2.13% of AptarGroup worth $219,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $161,010.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,737.98. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total value of $340,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,743.56. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. William Blair cut AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price (down from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $116.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $103.23 and a one year high of $178.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.84%.The business had revenue of $961.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.72%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

