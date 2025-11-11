Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.15 EPS

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $2.15, FiscalAI reports. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $35.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.09 million. Apartment Investment and Management updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.750-4.950 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $763.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.23 per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 16.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 193.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

