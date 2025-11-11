Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) vs. FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Head-To-Head Comparison

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) and Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and Anywhere Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTAI Infrastructure 1 0 2 0 2.33 Anywhere Real Estate 1 3 0 0 1.75

FTAI Infrastructure currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.80%. Anywhere Real Estate has a consensus price target of $9.13, indicating a potential downside of 25.60%. Given FTAI Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FTAI Infrastructure is more favorable than Anywhere Real Estate.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTAI Infrastructure $439.77 million 1.30 -$223.65 million ($2.46) -2.00 Anywhere Real Estate $5.87 billion 0.23 -$128.00 million ($1.16) -10.57

This table compares FTAI Infrastructure and Anywhere Real Estate”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Anywhere Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than FTAI Infrastructure. Anywhere Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTAI Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FTAI Infrastructure and Anywhere Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTAI Infrastructure -41.09% -75.13% -3.02% Anywhere Real Estate -2.18% -5.04% -1.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

FTAI Infrastructure has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anywhere Real Estate has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anywhere Real Estate beats FTAI Infrastructure on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction. In addition, it operates six freight railroads and one switching facility. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names. This segment also includes global relocation services under Cartus brand name; and lead generation activities. The Anywhere Advisors segment operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in the listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. This segment also operates real estate auction joint venture. The Anywhere Integrated Services segment provides full-service title, escrow, and settlement services to consumers, real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions primarily in support of residential real estate transactions. This segment also originates and markets its mortgage lending services to other real estate brokerage companies. The company was formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Anywhere Real Estate Inc. in June 2022. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

