Analysts Set Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NEXN) Target Price at $14.78

Shares of Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.7778.

NEXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nexxen International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nexxen International in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Nexxen International Stock Down 0.4%

NEXN stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.70. Nexxen International has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Nexxen International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Nexxen International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 3,555,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,009,000 after buying an additional 62,540 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 32.7% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 643,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 158,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 1,062.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 465,936 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the third quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Nexxen International by 354.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 95,219 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexxen International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

