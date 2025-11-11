Analysts Set Expectations for Aurora Cannabis Q3 Earnings

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$6.55 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$4.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$368.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.42.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that includes Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael ’71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, it has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 20 countries.

