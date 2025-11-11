American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,205 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,269,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,519,000 after acquiring an additional 579,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American Electric Power by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323,569 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,941 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,237,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,332,000 after purchasing an additional 386,518 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $568,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $122.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.10.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

Insider Activity

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $587,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,732.96. The trade was a 12.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $1,243,522. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. TD Cowen raised shares of American Electric Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $126.00 price target on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

