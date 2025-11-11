Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amentum were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 72,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Amentum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 81,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,498,000 after acquiring an additional 107,697 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMTM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amentum from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amentum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Amentum from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.55.

Shares of Amentum stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.24.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

