Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.69), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.39 million.
Agenus Trading Up 5.8%
Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $134.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.43. Agenus has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $7.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Agenus
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
