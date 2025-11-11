Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.69), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.39 million.

Agenus Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $134.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.43. Agenus has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $7.34.

Get Agenus alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Agenus to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Agenus

About Agenus

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.