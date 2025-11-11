Aercap (NYSE:AER) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AER. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Aercap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.57.

Aercap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $136.09 on Tuesday. Aercap has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $136.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 45.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aercap will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aercap

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aercap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,392,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Aercap during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,377,000. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aercap by 40.6% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 5,209,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,620 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aercap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,325,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Aercap by 44.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,794,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,006,000 after purchasing an additional 864,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

