544 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Purchased by Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $580.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.50, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.69. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $252.25 and a one year high of $677.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $601.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.90.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. UBS Group set a $710.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Glj Research raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $702.00 to $758.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.81.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

