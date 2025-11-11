5,170 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,170 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,033,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $978,553,000 after buying an additional 2,709,005 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,344,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $254,029,000 after acquiring an additional 854,924 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $85,926,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720,301 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $728,214,000 after acquiring an additional 673,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,441,198 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,457,160,000 after purchasing an additional 499,362 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $168.03 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 32.62%.The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $140.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

