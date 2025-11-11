2,169 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Acquired by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,169 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $289,744,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,064,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,489,000 after buying an additional 1,054,702 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 466.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 786,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,468,000 after acquiring an additional 647,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,339,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,698,834,000 after buying an additional 429,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,729,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,202,733,000 after acquiring an additional 312,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $328.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $376.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.22.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $1,819,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,197,663.20. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.26, for a total transaction of $340,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 98,067 shares in the company, valued at $33,368,277.42. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 16,230 shares of company stock worth $5,530,682 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

