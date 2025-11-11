19,485 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Bought by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,467,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,472,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,278,000 after purchasing an additional 159,109 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,879,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,864,000 after purchasing an additional 540,610 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 118.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,424,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,616,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $949.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.33 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 19.29%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 759,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,887,707.50. The trade was a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $234,091.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 234,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,184.86. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 129,383 shares of company stock worth $3,513,171 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

