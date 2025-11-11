145,877 Shares in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd $RDY Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 145,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDY. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDY shares. Zacks Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:RDY opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.37. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.26 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 17.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

