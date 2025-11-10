Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital to $250.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $94.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on Western Digital in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Digital from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.74.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDC

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $11.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,199,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,372,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.43. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $176.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total transaction of $3,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 645,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,265,422.23. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $28,557.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,682.50. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,783 shares of company stock worth $6,639,843. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $791,317,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $220,680,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in Western Digital by 1,926.3% during the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,061,134 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $195,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,062 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 130.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,029,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $203,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,369,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $136,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,481 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.