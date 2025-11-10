Loop Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Loop Capital to $250.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.50% from the stock’s current price.

WDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Western Digital from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Western Digital from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $11.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.22. 11,207,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,372,175. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.43. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $176.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Western Digital will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,024,159.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 151,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,687,602.84. The trade was a 6.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 3,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $239,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,460.80. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 65,783 shares of company stock worth $6,639,843 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 124.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 551.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

