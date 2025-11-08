Zacks Research Predicts Higher Earnings for Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Avery Dennison in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will earn $9.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.48. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $9.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.38 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.23 EPS.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Argus set a $200.00 target price on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVY

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $173.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.98 and a 200-day moving average of $173.12. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $207.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,379,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,185,000 after acquiring an additional 361,231 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,249,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,646,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,871,000 after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 17.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,582,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,715,000 after purchasing an additional 233,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,697,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.