Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Shares Acquired by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $14,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Xcel Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ XEL opened at $80.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.91. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $83.01.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

