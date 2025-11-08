Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF $IVLU

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $36.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

